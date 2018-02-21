‘Naruto’ Gets Makeover From ‘Blade Of The Immortal’s Creator

Naruto Uzumaki has a face every anime fan seems to know. The character is one of shonen’s most famous since his titular series is known worldwide, but Naruto isn’t afraid to shake up his looks every once in awhile. That is, so long as Hiroaki Samura is the one behind the pen.

Over on Twitter, a piece of artwork reimagining Naruto and his crew resurfaced with anime fans. The piece, which can be seen below, shows a few of the franchise’s main characters as they chow down on some ramen. However, it is not Masashi Kishimoto who brought them to life — it was Samura.

Yes, the man behind Blade of the Immortal has tried his hand as Naruto before. The artist put a realistic touch on Naruto as its top ninjas were given head-to-toe makeovers. To the left, fans can see Sakura looking rather slim thanks to her hyperrrealistic do-over, and her pink hair has been toned down just enough to look borderline natural.

Masashi Kishimoto draws Blade of the Immortal, Hiroaki Samura draws Naruto pic.twitter.com/mA8hbTUlTg — Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle) February 20, 2018

As for Naruto, his spiky hair is noticeably deflated in this drawing. The hero is shown stuffing his face with ramen, and his puffed-out cheeks are big enough to highlight the whiskers on his cheeks. Oh, and there is a frog summon on his head; You can’t forget that!

In the middle, Samura gave Tsunade and Jiraiya his special touch. The older man is seen in pain as his genin teammate squeezes hard on his neck. Jiraiya’s wrinkles look pronounced thanks to Tsunade’s tough grip, but fans cannot blame the Slug Sannin for her behavior. Just look at where Jiraiya has one of his hands… It should be no where near her chest, and Tsunade won’t let her friend cop a feel not even when she is a bit drunk. Really, Jiraiya should be happy he’s still breathing after the lecherous offense.

What do you think of Samura's take on Naruto?