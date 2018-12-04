New Tech Lets You Make Your Own ‘Naruto’ Rasengan

Naruto has introduced some truly iconic attacks over the years, but none of them can touch the level of fame the Rasengan has. Now, a piece of tech can help you create your own chakra sphere, and it will level up any Naruto cosplay out there.

Over on Twitter, one fan got netizens buzzing in Japan after they shared the tech. After all, it isn’t everyday fans bare witness to a wild Rasengan, and Naruto fans have yet to recover from their shock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, user @chiakichi_tirol shared the tech, and fans were quick to overlay the clip with Naruto background music.

For those curious about the tech, it was perfected for a debut at Hack Day. The tech-savvy event will have dozens of innovations made from Japanese creators, and Yoshimasa Kato is the one behind the micRokuro.

Of course, this technology won’t give you the full power of a Rasengan though it will make you feel like throwing it around. It seems the technology uses various lasers to create shaped lights, and it can be molded into a ball. This means the tech could maybe create other famous attacks like Sasuke’s chidori. There is no word on how much this sort of device will run fans back if they need to level up their cosplay, but it does make for an impressive jutsu dupe. So, if you’ve ever wondering how Naruto feels like when he revs up his most famous technique, you can get an idea thanks to this sweet tech.

So, would you pay up for this device to complete your Naruto cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.