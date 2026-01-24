Toonami Finally Gets One of the Biggest Modern Anime With 2026 Schedule Update

Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block is going to go through a major change with 2026, and a new update to the schedule has revealed that one of the biggest modern anime hits is finally joining the line up after five years. Although there are many more ways to watch anime than there ever have been in recent years, there’s something special you can only get with Toonami. The block has curated some of the biggest anime hits that have ever hit in the West, and continue to be taste makers even after all this time.

Toonami got off to a great start with Adult Swim this year as it already made a change to its schedule that saw it extended for another thirty minutes compared to last year, and the official Facebook page for the block has now revealed some new changes to the lineup starting in February as it’s now been confirmed that Tokyo Revengers is joining the schedule. This is a huge get for the block as the anime has been massive since it made its debut in 2021, and a must watch for Toonami fans.

Toonami Adds Tokyo Revengers to Schedule for February 2026

Pony Canyon

As detailed by Adult Swim, the new schedule for Toonami on Saturday, February 7th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Primal Season 3

12:30AM – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – Conflict

1:00AM – Blue Lock

1:30AM – Tokyo Revengers

2:00AM – One Piece

2:30AM – Dragon Ball Daima

3:00AM – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

3:30AM – Rick and Morty: The Anime (Dub)

The start of the year getting two major anime licenses, with both Tokyo Revengers and Blue Lock joining the line up in February, is a good sign for the Toonami block. Viewing habits have changed a great deal as streaming platforms have meant greater access to new anime releases, and that has led to a boom period for anime watching overall. But while there are more options to watch, it also emphasizes how important curation is when it comes to anime watching as well.

Toonami Leading the Charge for Anime in 2026

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Toonami might not be the total tastemaker among anime fans as it was during its peak thanks to how much of the general viewing audience has shifted away from cable and broadcast television, but it’s still very much important as a communal experience. It’s one of the few blocks that’s remained a steady part of the broadcast schedule (for much longer than its original incarnation at this point), and a place where anime fans know everyone else is watching at the same time.

It’s still a block of time where fans can all tune into the anime shows all at the same time, and can talk about the latest entries from there. It’s not something you find in this world of streaming platforms and scattered releases spreading out all the attention, and is going to become even more important as audiences are separated even further as streaming helps anime get even bigger.

