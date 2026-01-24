Dragon Ball Drops Super Saiyan 4 Bombshell

Dragon Ball Daima didn’t just see the Z-Fighters turn into kids thanks to the wish made by the Demon Lord Gomah; the spin-off series ventured into some major fan service territory. On top of finally giving Vegeta the ability to turn into a Super Saiyan 3, the Toei Animation production did the impossible. Son Goku was finally given Super Saiyan 4 in the official canon, bringing the transformation that was originally introduced in Dragon Ball GT back to the forefront. In a recent Dragon Ball story, a new revelation regarding the ape-like form was revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released a new DLC pack titled “Daima – Adventure Through The Demon Realm,” which allowed players to travel through the underworld in the events that took place within the spin-off series. During one cut scene from the new DLC, an adult Goku is shown chatting with the show’s new character, Panzy, explaining that had he not become a child and received an assist from the Namekian Neva, you would not have accessed Super Saiyan 4. Specifically, Son states, “This might sound crazy, but I JUST got used to being tiny. I mean, I made it to Super Saiyan 4 and everything.” This statement seems to allude to the idea that Goku would have never learned Super Saiyan 4 had he not been magically altered by Neva, though shonen fans are debating the video game reveal.

When Did Dragon Ball Unleash Super Saiyan 4?

Toei Animation

In the Dragon Ball Daima finale, Vegeta admonishes Goku for keeping Super Saiyan 4 a secret from the Saiyan Prince, once again staying a step ahead of the former villain. During their back-and-forth, Goku states, “You mean Super Saiyan 4? Buu was really strong, so I trained a lot after fightin’ him. I wasn’t sure if it would work though.” This hints toward the idea that he had never used Super Saiyan 4 before entering the Demon Realm and encountering Neva, though even this statement could be up to interpretation. Since Daima ended, we have yet to see the return of the now-canon Super Saiyan 4 transformation, though with the Genki Dama Festival hours away, we might have our chance in the future.

Despite Dragon Ball Daima taking place before the events of Dragon Ball Super, Super Saiyan 4 was never shown during the events of the sequel shonen series. From a story standpoint, the idea of Goku not accessing this form has a reasonable explanation, as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct became the baseline for many of his fights that took place in the series. Considering the Moro and Granolah Sagas didn’t feature Super Saiyan 4, we might still be waiting for quite some time to see the transformation hit the anime world. Should the Dragon Ball Super manga make a comeback, exploring events past Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we might get Super Saiyan 4’s introduction in the manga for the first time.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!