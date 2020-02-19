Naruto Fans Notice Big Spoiler in Netflix Subtitles

It has been a few years since Naruto came to an end and made way for its sequel. These days, Boruto is living large, but there are plenty of fans who aren’t quite caught up with Naruto. In fact, newcomers find themselves testing the show every day, so an ever-present spoiler warning is applied to the shone. So it is really a pity that Netflix did not get the memo.

Over on Reddit, one fan was a bit upset after finding a major spoiler hidden in a previous episode of Naruto. The release hails from Naruto Shippuden specifically during the Fourth Great Ninja War. Naruto finds himself facing off with a masked villain who once hid in the Akatsuki, and fans were nearly driven nuts by the mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More than anything, fans wanted to know what was up with Tobi. The man caused all kinds of problems for Naruto, and he was the man who ultimately led the boy’s parents to their deaths. It goes without saying that fans were very invested in digging up Tobi’s true identity, but a set of Netflix subs spoiled the reveal way ahead of time.

According to user Squidword123, the spoiler comes in during season six, episode 28. During a conversation with Tobi, the English subtitles reveal the character’s true identity. The moment might not seen all that shocking for old-school fans, but the reveal is a major one to newbies. Naruto Shippuden hasn’t revealed Tobi’s identity at this point in the anime, and well – the subtitle makes it real clear. Tobi has been Obito in disguise all this time, and Canadian fans admit this kind of spoilers would probably push them from the anime entirely. After a few hundred episodes you expect a solid reveal, but this error ruins all of the suspense, so you can imagine how upset Tobi would be by the slip.

What do you think about this big Naruto slip…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters.