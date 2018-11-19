‘Naruto’ Reveals One ANBU’s Surprising Identity

Naruto defined its ninja ranks clearly when it began years ago, and fans have watched its heroes move up the line. Now, Boruto has revealed one such ninja has reached ANBU, and it was a fighter they didn’t see coming.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out its latest episode, and the update caught up on some drama. Not only is Boruto Uzumaki running rogue with his genin comrades in the Hidden Rock, but the Leaf Village is facing a crisis over the missing team. If the kids are caught, the peace which Naruto worked so hard to build could be broken, but Konohamaru is willing to do what it takes to rescue his wayward students.

“This concerns my team. As a shinobi, I’m prepared to do whatever it takes to keep a subordinate in line,” Konohamaru says.

Surprisingly enough, Naruto agrees to the mission but only under the strictest of circumstances.

“This is a mission where no one can know that you’re a Hidden Leaf shinobi and failing this mission could disrupt the peace in the village. You intend on going even after knowing this fact,” Naruto asks, ensuring Konohamaru knows what he’s getting into.

After agreeing, Konohamaru is able to show audiences how powerful he really is. The man might be a jounin team leader these days, but it seems he was not always there. In fact, Konohamaru was assigned an ANBU mask and brought into the super-elite branch. Boruto‘s new episode sees Konohamaru suit up as an ANBU before heading out on his mission, so fans are hoping the Sarutobi clansman will show why he was made ANBU when he heads into battle next.

