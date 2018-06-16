‘Naruto’ Fans Are All On-Board With ‘Boruto’ Now

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations admittedly was off to a rough start. Fans of the previous series, Naruto Shippuden, felt that the new series was too different from the original and often marred the series for its slower pacing and build.

But the last few weeks of the series have been getting more attention from fans as the anime covers the arc once seen in Boruto: Naruto the Movie. And like its predecessor series, the Chunin Exams arc of Boruto has already provided many standout moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But Episode 62 of the series has changed all of that. Fans that had been avoiding the series until now have fully come on-board as fans who have been with the anime from the start are loving the fact that their patience has been rewarded. Capping off with the most action-packed, emotional episode in the series yet, fans are noting how this new anime is starting to feel like the original series.

Regardless of whether or not you gave up Boruto: Naruto Next Generations early on, you can agree that the series is on absolute fire at the moment. Read on to see how fans are reacting to Boruto’s latest episode, and let us know what you thought in the comments.

Did you only recently pick up the series based on the Chunin Exams arc? Have you stayed on through its entirety?

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.

@ThisisIraz

Now this is what I want from the Boruto Series. I want this sadness back. Saddest ep so far. NARUTO!!!!?? pic.twitter.com/QkBH6KySP6 — Iraz Karius (@ThisisIraz) June 14, 2018

@7thSwagKage

DAMN.. Boruto 62 is yet another beautiful heart wrenching episode.. i’m honestly speechless at how well they are doing this… all these small moments add so much to just the raw emotion of it… brilliant pic.twitter.com/vav8NjdjMU — Mikey (@7thSwagKage) June 14, 2018

@SausSakuID

Today episode is seriously emotional?



Everyone love Naruto and knowing this makes me cry a lot ???#BORUTO #Naruto #Uchiha pic.twitter.com/PYopA1CGlU — SasuSakuサスサク Updates (@SasuSakuID) June 14, 2018

@BorutoGOAT

@hotpepperice

Episode 62 of Boruto:



1.Fuck the movie man the anime is way better



2.I dont know why Urashiki isnt well animated



3.Emotional Episode



4.We saw Baby Boruto



5.We saw Hinata running for Naruto



6.Boruto used Fire style with his ninja tech



And a lot more❤️10/10 — Hotpepperice_v.6 (@hotpepperice) June 14, 2018

@TheCh0senBoy

everyone needs a Mitsuki in their life ? pic.twitter.com/tA3MW9ypDL — Boruto Uzumaki (@TheCh0senBoy) June 14, 2018

@SenpaiBlog

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Episode 62 was really good it made me cry ??⚡



● Naruto is so loved by the village

● Boruto having flashbacks

● Hinata running to save her boys pic.twitter.com/x8K3aNNbaP — Naruto (≡` ︿ ´≡) (@SenpaiBlog) June 14, 2018

@TheMonkeyFu

@RealKeithLee

Oh man….I wasn’t ready for this episode of Boruto….like at all! I almost shed a very manly tear. — Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 14, 2018

@EgyptiaQueenXO