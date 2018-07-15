‘Naruto’ Animator Teases ‘Boruto’s Most Epic Episode Yet

It might have taken some time, but Boruto is about to make good on its legacy. The series is preparing to reach its biggest episode yet, and an animator behind the show wants fans to get hyped for the premiere.

So, if you are ready for what Naruto has to bring, then you need to grab your tissues for its next episode.

Over on Twitter, an artist by the handle sekibeing showed their work on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The man, who is one of the show’s top animators, shared a behind-the-scenes look at Boruto from this week’s episode.

The sketch, which can be seen above, features two panels. The storyboards highlight Naruto’s son as the younger boy turns his back to fans. With his fists clenched, the boy is seen raising his right hand in to the air, and the backwards shot makes Boruto look like the spitting image of his father.

This isn’t the first time Boruto has had a big moment in the show, but this will be a defining moment for the boy. The artwork shown here by Cheng Xi Huang depicts a famous moment from Boruto: Naruto the Movie. The moment finds Boruto in the aftermath of his battle with Momoshiki Otsutsuki, and the boy comes out victorious. He raises his hand to celebrate his win, leaving Naruto and Sasuke to watch in the background.

Of course, manga readers will know something different is slated to happen with this scene in the anime. The movie take didn’t have the time to flesh out Boruto’s win, but the manga did after the fact. As it turns out, Momoshiki’s spirit stuck around after he was defeated to give Boruto a special gift. The character bestowed a mysterious seal on Boruto’s palm that gives him some rather impressive power, so the anime will surely dip into that never-before-seen scene soon.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Are you ready for this big episode? What do you think is in store for Boruto next?