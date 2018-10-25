‘Boruto’ Foreshadows Some Major ‘Naruto’ Fallout

Naruto Uzumaki had big dreams as a kid, and he managed to make them come true. After all these years, the ninja has become the Seventh Hokage, but his Talk no Jutsu can only get him so far. It’s a matter of time before Naruto has to make a tough decision to keep his home safe, and the anime won’t let a choice like that go unpunished.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out its latest episode, and it saw the Leaf Village come up on some hard facts. At last, Naruto and his team learned that Mitsuki was persuaded to leave the Leaf Village by a group of Hidden Stone Ninja. So, it falls on Naruto to contact the Tsuchikage about the incident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you might have guessed, the conversation doesn’t go over that well.

The anime sees Naruto call Kurotsuchi, the Fourth Kage of the Hidden Stone. Though the pair are friends, the revelation about Mitsuki being abducted by Hidden Stone shinobi doesn’t set well with the Tsuchikage.

“To make such an accusation, I hope you have pretty solid evidence,” she asks before adding later, “I find it awfully hard to believe.”

When Naruto asks Kurotsuchi to allow his forces access to her village for an investigation, things get even more tense when she denies the request.

“I can’t arbitrarily give you permission. You’re a Hokage, so you understand my position, don’t you?”

The conversation does end on a lighter note, but both Kage are seen looking put-out by the conversation. The villages may be at peace in the wake of the last Great Shinobi War, but their history isn’t a very pretty one. The Hidden Stone was traditionally one of the Leaf Village’s top enemies, and a previous Naruto novel did see the villages get in a spat.

Awhile back, Shikamaru’s spin-off novel followed the hero as he worked with Naruto to keep the Hidden Stone from secretly taking over a smaller village. It turns out the Tsuchikage was being pressured to make a move by their Daimyo, so Naruto pressured his to change the other man’s mind. However, the little blip tore a rift between the two Hidden Villages, so fans are beginning to wonder if Boruto isn’t foreshadowing that change with this on-going arc.

Do you think the anime will really follow the books with this feud? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.