Naruto Fan-Art Brings Isshiki's True Form to Life

In the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, the true form of Isshiki, the Otsutsuki clan member that resides within the body of the leader of the Kara Organization in Jigen, has been revealed and one fan has done a fantastic job of revisiting the recent reveal with some original fan art. With Jigen's mind seemingly having been lost as Isshiki activates the Karma within him to fight against Kashin Koji, the renegade ninja who held a stunning secret identity, we have to wonder if this form is permanent moving forward for the current top villain!

Jigen's power was absolutely insane in his battle against both Naruto and Sasuke, with the head of Kara being able to defeat two of the most powerful ninja within the Hidden Leaf. With both the final member of the Uchiha Clan and the wielder of the nine tailed fox releasing the full extent of their powers, it was shocking to see that their combined forces weren't enough to bring down this brand new threat, with both nearly dying during their initial battle. With Sasuke escaping the fight and Naruto being sealed within a prison, it went a long way to show just how powerful Kara could be.

Twitter Artist Alex Bocio shared this insanely impressive depiction of Isshiki, having fully taken over Jigen's body and unleashing the true power of the Otsutsuki, the celestial ninja clan that seeks to steal all of the chakra from individual worlds to continue their seemingly eternal life spans:

Hola gente!! Inmediatamente vi la imagen en los spoilers trate de hacerla. Me desvelé toda la noche haciéndola 😭🤣. Pd: ni me pregunten el porqué el ojo izquierdo se ve así, no tenía ni idea de que hacer. 😖👌 pic.twitter.com/XGqRBANird — AlexBocioArt (@Alexbocioart) June 18, 2020

Kashin Koji seemed to have Jigen against the wall, with his identity being revealed as a clone of Naruto's sensei Jiraiya, but following the release of Karma, Isshiki has come into his full power and has made things insanely more difficult for the cloned ninja to claim victory. While the battle is far from over, Amado and the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf believe that the civil war within Kara has already been decided.

What do you think of Isshiki's true form using the body of Jigen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

