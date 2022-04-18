Boruto Just Debuted One of Naruto’s Wildest Ships Yet

Naruto may not have been preoccupied with romance in its heyday, but the same cannot be said for its sequel. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has paired together most of the anime’s top heroes, and there are more romances on the horizon. So of course, it was only right for the series to drop one of its most unexpected ships on audiences this past week.

The whole thing went live thanks to Boruto and its ongoing arc in the Land of Waves. The event has put Team 7 and Team 5 through the wringer if you haven’t kept track. Metal Lee has taken part in all sorts of fights, and it seems he’s getting soft on his once-enemy Hebiichigo.

This is the most unexpected ship to ever come out of all of Naruto, even more unexpected then Choji and Karui 😭 pic.twitter.com/lAeSK5FQ4y — ǟɖɨȶʏǟ ☀️ (@AdityaCursed) April 17, 2022

It turns out the Kirigakure ninja has piqued Metal’s curiosity despite the odds. Though she was once his enemy, Hebiichigo has become close to the Hidden Leaf hero. We know she has sewn up his clothes before, and that does not even mention her refusal to hurt Metal when she abandoned the Leaf ninja a while back. In Boruto‘s newest episode, Metal made it clear that he believes Hebiichigo is strong enough to defect from her former allies, and the girl is all too happy to confess her dream of Metal protecting her.

Sure, the two teens have not opened up about their feelings point-blank, but it is hardly needed at this point. Boruto has a new ship under the thumb, and fans are curious to see if it goes anywhere. Naruto paired together some surprising heroes back in the day, so the anime is capable of doing it again. So if you thought Choji and Karui were an odd pairing, you haven’t seen anything yet.

What do you make of this unexpected ship? Do you think Metal Lee just discovered his endgame…?