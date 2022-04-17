Naruto Cliffhanger Sets the Stage for a Surprising Boruto Death

Naruto knows the kind of mind-numbing pain that comes when a friend dies, and so far, Boruto has mostly avoided such an ordeal. Sure, the young hero has seen loss and gone through some wild battles, but he’s rather green when it comes to ninja life. However, it seems Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may change all that soon as one of Boruto’s friends is now knocking on death’s door.

The whole thing came to light today as Boruto carried on its work in the Land of Waves. Team 7 has been operating a mission in the foreign nation for months now, and this anime-original arc has put its leads through a lot. However, Team 7 was given Kagura to rely on, but that is now up in the air given the lethal blow the ninja just took.

How do even go about describing this scene. Just…NO MAN🥺😢. #boruto pic.twitter.com/ty8g3HvZYY — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 17, 2022

Kagura was targeted by the deadly attack courtesy of Funamashi, the big baddie of Boruto‘s current arc. Team 7 worked with Kagura to take down the villain, but Funamashi managed to escape their assault and dodge a blow from Hiramekarei. With Kagura exhausted from his own attack, Funamashi took the boy hostage and forced the Hidden Leaf ninja to put down their own weapons. But after doing so, the villain simply drove a blade through Kagura’s chest.

The shocking moment left Kagura at death’s door, and Boruto is left in a precarious state. This week’s cliffhanger promises Funamushi is about to suffer the boy’s full wrath, but even when he defeated the enemy, there is no telling how Kagura might fare. The boy could easily die in the Land of Waves to bolster Boruto’s character similar to how Naruto lose Haku decades ago. And if he does live, well – Kagura will have to pull off a miracle to come out of this alive.

What do you make of this latest cliffhanger? Do you think Naruto will go so far as to kill off Kagura? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.