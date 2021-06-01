Boruto Cliffhanger Teases Sasuke's Big Discovery

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently telling the story of the "Vessel Arc", the long-awaited introduction of Kawaki to the series proper, and while the recent episodes have focused on the Vessel integrating into the Hidden Leaf, the next installment will seemingly bring back Sasuke Uchiha with a vengeance. Team 7 has been struggling against the advances of the Kara Organization via Garou, Ao, and Delta, proving that this nefarious collective of rogue ninja have big things in store for the ninja world, which will definitely involve Naruto, Boruto, and the other warriors of the Hidden Leaf as the anime marches forward.

Without diving into spoiler territory, manga fans know that Sasuke Uchiha is set to make a rather big discovery in the coming episodes of the anime, having traveled a lot recently in order to discover the secrets of the enemies that currently have Konoha in their sights. Kara has strong ties to the celestial ninjas known as the Ohtsutsuki and the mysterious energy known as Karma currently pumping through the veins of both Kawaki and Boruto, so intel is definitely something that the Seventh Hokage is interested in, especially with his recent battle against Delta nearly spelling doom for the Hidden Leaf.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 captured a number of images from the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which sees Sasuke Uchiha stumbling upon a locale that is definitely of some major significance to the Kara Organization and the marauding beings known as the Ohtsutsuki:

We didn’t get the ultimate scene today, BUT SASUKE IS THERE!! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/78dLbTVG71 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 30, 2021

Sasuke has changed astronomically in the latest series of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen series, with Naruto Shippuden seeing the last member of the Uchiha Clan attempting to exact vengeance for the demise of his people. Putting his search for revenge behind him, Sasuke is now working in the shadows in an attempt to save the Hidden Leaf Village from any threat and is a prime candidate to learn more about Kara as they continue to grow. With Jigen's arrival right around the corner for the anime series, expect some major events involving both Sasuke and the ninja world at large as the struggle against Kara continues.

Are you hyped for the return of the Uchiha? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.