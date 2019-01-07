‘Naruto’ Fan Imagines Sarada’s Impressive Post-Timeskip Look

Naruto is real familiar with the art of timeskips, but Boruto has yet to use such a plot device. With the sequel focusing on the genin years of Team 7, fans have come to love the likes of Boruto and Mitsuki for their adolescent angst. However, some fans feel certain the anime will be using a timeskip, and one artist tried their hand at how Sarada Uchiha could look then.

So, if you think you’re seeing double, don’t worry. Sarada is very much herself even if this fan-made look borrows plenty from her grandmother Makoto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, an artist who goes by Stickerss put up their take on Sarada from the future. The look was inspired by the growing theory that Boruto will feature a timeskip much like Naruto: Shippuden, and this poster proves Sarada hit the genetic lottery.

As you can see below, the older version of Sarada has ditched her glasses for the Rinnegan instead. Her left eye appears to house her Sharingan that’s at full power, and her bangs are nearly covering a familiar seal on her forehead. Passed down by Tsunade, this fan-art imagines Sarada learned the medical seal from Sakura at some point, and the Uchiha heiress managed to master the technique as expected.

For her outfit, Sarada does bare the Uchiha clan crest on her cropped jacket, and she backs it up with two katanas which are strapped to her back. Her low-rise pants might give Sasuke a heart attack, but she lines her belt with her ninja headband, and her right thing is holstering a pack of kunai that includes… her glasses. After all, some habits to break hard, and Sarada would be nostalgic enough to keep her lens around even if she can jutsu herself to perfect vision.

So, do you think Boruto will go the same timeskip route as Naruto: Shippuden? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.