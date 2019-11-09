Naruto Artwork Imagines One Cursed Sakura x Ino Switch

The rivalry between Sasuke and Naruto was a relationship that was one of the core tenants of the Naruto franchise. Though these two young ninja would often get the spotlight, a rivalry that burned just as hot, if not hotter, was the rivalry between the two young female ninjas of Konoha: Sakura and Ino. Though their ninjutsu abilties could not be more different from one another, the one time friendship turned into a bitter competition for Sasuke’s affections early in the series. Now, one fan has made a change between the color palettes of these two ninja that would have made the series look so much different.

Reddit User Nashetania changed the colors between Sakura and Ino, swapping the hair and outfit colors of these two popular Konoha ninja who were attempting to win over the heart of the last remaining member of the Uchiha Clan:

Fans of the franchise know that Sakura and Ino’s competition for Sasuke eventually ended with the former winning out the day and settling down with the Uchiha. Ino managed to find a Team 7 member of her own however in the form of Sai, the ink manipulating ninja that was originally sent to Konoha as a spy. Of course, much like so many other antagonists of the franchise, Sai grew to love Konoha and found himself becoming a citizen of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Ino and Sakura were fast friends when they were both young children, but their friendship was originally tossed to the side and the two fought one another during the genin exams. With Ino’s ninjutsu ability to take control of her opponent’s mind, Sakura’s hidden personality luckily managed to save her from the technique. Following this brawl, with the storyline progressing, the two eventually buried the hatchet and now work alongside one another.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.