Naruto Shares New Promo for Boruto Chapter 60

Naruto has shared a new promo for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' next major chapter! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga is now setting the table for its next major conflict as Code and the final remnants of Kara are getting themselves together for their next attack on Boruto and Kawaki, and things are getting more intense with each new chapter. The latest chapter in particular introduced yet another powerful opponent in Eida's younger brother Daemon, and with this new addition it makes for a major threat from the final Kara trio that's going to take a real plan to face.

Chapter 60 of the manga series is gearing up for its release later this month on July 20th, and a new promo shared in the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has teased a little of what we can expect to see as the "decisive battle" between Code, his dangerous new allies, and Boruto's new Team 7 inches closer. You can check out the promo below as shared by @Abdul_S17 and @nite_baron on Twitter:

Sorry for the extremely late upload, but here is a small text preview for Boruto Chapter 60 advertised in this weeks WSJ issue! Chapter release date: July 20th Translation: @nite_baron pic.twitter.com/Ni4E4I9doW — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) July 9, 2021

The promo for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 60 teases as such, "An even greater enemy is looming over Boruto and the rest as they strive for justice!! Preparing for the incoming attack by the remnants of Kara...Boruto and Kawaki training! A new cyborg, Daemon, has awakened! The time for the final battle is coming!" As the promo's wording teases, the battle between all of these forces is fast approaching, but this next chapter is likely going to set the stage some more.

The previous chapter of the series saw Kawaki struggle with the fact that he feels powerless without his use of Karma, and it's gotten even tougher for him to bear now that he's seen both Naruto and Sasuke majorly weakened following their fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki. He knows Code is trouble, and is also an opponent he and Boruto are ultimately going to be on their own against without anyone stronger who could possibly help them.

This next chapter will probably see how Kawaki ultimately decides to move forward with his training, but what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Boruto's next major chapter?