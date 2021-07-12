Boruto Debuts Boro's Monstrous Final Form

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has debuted Boro's monstrous final form with the newest episode of the series! The anime has now kicked off the second phase of the ongoing Kawaki saga with the Otsutsuki Awakening arc, and with it has brought Boruto and the new Team 7 line up against a new member of Kara, Boro, as they attempt to save Naruto from his current coffin prison. The previous episode of the series revealed just how tough of an opponent he's going to be thanks to the scientific ninja tools in his body, but the newest episode revealed just how tough.

Much like the other members of Kara that we have seen in the series thus far, Boro's body has been enhanced by scientific ninja tools and thus has granted him a highly regenerative body that even Boruto and Kawaki couldn't take out with a super powered Rasengan. But thanks to Sarada's quick thinking and a well placed attack, they were able to figure out the key to Boro's body. This only made things worse, however, as it made Boro unleash a monstrous new form.

I was crying at this scene.. The way boro hurting boruto.. It was really scary.. 😭 #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/mNyPoJ5QZB — ✨ Ilovenaruto 🧡 (@__pink_boru_) July 11, 2021

Episode 207 of the series reveals Boro's weakness is a core that he moves throughout his body before Boruto and the others can damage it. Sarada keeps an eye on the fight, and discovers the placement of the core with her Sharingan and is able to not only quickly hit Boro before he can move it again, but outright remove the core from his body and destroy it with the use of the Chidori she had been training for before. This only makes things worse though.

Without the core balancing the impact of the ninja tools in Boro's body, it begins to go out of control and unleashes itself in a much fuller way. He transforms from his humanoid shape into a kaiju sized octopus like monster, and completely overwhelms Boruto and the others with his monstrous like strength. In fact, he beats down Boruto so bad that by the end of the episode, something completely new has awoken in the young Uzumaki as a result.

What did you think of Boro's monstrous final form in Boruto's new episode? Curious to see how it stacks up to Boruto's own terrifying new form? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!