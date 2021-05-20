Naruto Sees Boruto Make A Big Decision About Karma

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has set an ominous fate for Boruto, ever since his battle with Momoshiki Otsutuski. That epic and pivotal battle left Boruto marked with the Karma seal, which the manga's Kara Arc has revealed to be a method for the Otsutsuki to select powerful new host bodies to "download" their essence into after their current bodies expire. That's put Boruto on a ticking clock, as Momoshiki has been slowly but surely taking over his body, every since their battle. Well, Kara's chief scientist Amado offered Naruto a drastic way to help Boruto slow the progress of Momoshiki's possession. In the latest chapter of the manga, Boruto must finally make a decision on what to do about it!

Warning: Boruto Chapter 58 SPOILERS Follow!

One early scene of Boruto chapter 58 sees Naruto sit down with his son to present the pills that Amado developed to stop the progression of the Otsutsuki infection. Naruto is direly serious and clear with Boruto about the risks involved with the medication that Amado has developed: the pills won't get rid of the Karma seal, nor will they reverse the rate of "Otsutsuki-fication" that has already about 80% complete inside of Boruto. There's also the major risk of the unknown side effects that Amado spoke - effects that go so far as to kill Boruto.

Naruto lays it all out there, and tells Boruto "You get to decide for yourself, so think it over carefully." Well, Boruto being Boruto (and being Naruto's son), the impulsive young boy doesn't even let Naruto's words hang in his ears for more than a second, before he grabs a handful of the pills and swallows them whole. Boruto's reaction: the pills are at least palatable because they have no taste and he can take them dry. All Boruto wants to know: how many of them can he take a day.

Not surprisingly, Naruto freaks out, as any father would. What ensues is a somewhat humorous scene where Boruto truly embodies his father's younger self in a way that Naruto isn't prepared for. Boruto is resolute in his decision because it is his decision, and (on a more serious note) he's come to terms with his fate as a result of Karma and is now always preparing for the worst outcome to unfold. Whether that means getting possessed by Momoshiki (and potentially hurting his loved ones again), or dying from the pills, he's ready.

For now, there's no real evidence that Amado's pills have any immediate side-effect on Boruto - but don't expect that to last. These pills feel like more than just a way for Boruto to stretch out the time of Boruto's possession: they feel like a foreshadow of something troublesome to come.

