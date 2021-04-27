Boruto Theory: Is Eida Actually Amado's Daughter?

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest manga chapter introduced a powerful new villain to the Naruto franchise: Eida. As it turns out, Eida was the most feared cyborg in Kara's arsenal (so much so they locked her away in cryogenic sleep, due to strange abilities that basically make her the most knowledgable enemy that anyone could face. (Major Spoilers Follow!) Kara's other killer secret cyborg, Code, awakens Eida for the purpose of learning how to break the power limiters Kara installed him with. However, during the conversation between Code and Eida we get hints of a larger mystery concerning her origin.

Eida was created by Kara's lead scientist Amado as part of his plot to kill the organization's leader, Jigen/Isshiki Otsutsuki. Eida was clairvoyant, meaning she is psychically able to view any event happening in the present day, or within the past during the span of her lifetime. In addition to those gifts, and the (still-unknown) array of Scientific Ninja Tools installed inside of her, she was given a unique ability by Amado: Eida can make anyone instantly infatuated with her. It's that particular ability that makes Eida hold a personal grudge against Amado: she can never trust that anyone's love is genuine, and so therefore cannot trust the emotions of anyone around her.

It was a pretty conspicuous "coincidence" that in the same chapter of Boruto that introduced Eida and her backstory with Amado, we also got a big reveal about Amado: he has a daughter - or at least, he "used to."

In a pivotal conversation with Naruto, Amado volunteers that he used to have a daughter after hearing Naruto's (naive?) pledge to try and save Boruto from his fate of becoming Momoshiki Otsutsuki. According to Amado, his daughter died 12 years ago, but he quickly changes the subject, thereafter.

It's hard to not to look at these reveals from two Kara members - who have a volatile connection - and not come away with one clear theory: Eida is Amado's daughter.

It makes sense on a lot of levels. Amado is the greatest scientist not only in Kara, but arguably within the entire shinobi world. If his daughter died, it doesn't seem like he's let her go without trying everything at his disposal - including radically altering her body and mind into an all-powerful cyborg. Eida confesses that the life Amado gave her has left her bored, listless and lonely - and her gruge makes a lot more sense as a daughter's grudge against her father.

It's also pretty telling that Eida's only weakness to her love power is family members and Otsutsuiki: Amado would want her to know his love for her was still real, while also not wanting her to interrupt his plan to take out Jigen.