Boruto Officially Welcomes Kawaki to Team 7

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime might be currently in the early days of Kawaki becoming a part of the Hidden Leaf Village, but the manga is telling the events that came long after the "Vessel's" introduction to the ninja world and it seems as if the former member of the Kara Organization has officially become a part of Konoha's primer team in training. With the battle against Kara's leader Jigen changing the trajectory of Konoha and its ninjas forever, Kawaki, Boruto, and the other members of Team 7 are looking to get stronger than ever to protect their home.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 58, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

With Jigen now dead and the villainous remaining member of Kara, Code, attempting to exact revenge for the loss of his mentor, the threats to Konoha are far from over and the Hidden Leaf is missing some of its strongest abilities that it once relied on. During the fight against Isshiki, the Nine-Tailed Fox died as a result of Naruto accessing the power of his most powerful transformation to date, and Sasuke lost the use of the Rinnegan when Momoshiki, taking over Boruto's body, stabbed out the Uchiha's eye with a kunai.

As Boruto and Kawaki think of next steps, they realize that they will need to make themselves stronger to fight against the growing threat of Code and his attempt to follow in the legacy of his now-deceased master. As Kawaki explains prior to Team 7 beginning a sparring session, the former Vessel went to hell and back when it came to training under Jigen:

"Every waking hour was hell. I wished I were dead, but that wasn't possible either. I eventually started thinking that I really wanted the strength to kill this bastard whose face I couldn't stand and that's when I started rapidly improving."

With Kawaki squaring off against both Sarada and Mistuki, he demonstrates that even though he no longer has Karma, he's still a worthy opponent and even surprises the member of Team 7 by using "Shadow Clone Jutsu". Unfortunately for Kawaki, the strength he gained from Karma is one that he was relying on more than he thought and Boruto offers him a helping hand.

"Don't carry it all on yourself, alone. Lean on us more. We're your friends."

Kawaki reluctantly decides to accept Boruto's offer and has now become a part of Team 7.

What did you think of this action-packed chapter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.