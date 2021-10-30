Boruto Sets Up Code’s First Big Battle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has set the stage for Code’s first big battle in the series with the newest chapter! Code had been one of the most mysterious members of Kara as it was unclear what exactly he was after, and soon it made sense as to why as it was soon revealed that he was the final member of the Inners remaining after Isshiki Otsutsuki’s defeat. But now that he’s been given a new purpose in life following the Otsutsuki’s death, he’s begun making his move with the newest chapters of the series.

Code had been holding out on attacking Kawaki and the Hidden Leaf Village since they had much more heightened security, but with Kawaki going rogue and escaping the village, this was Code’s chance to strike and he went to confront Kawaki directly. With Boruto confronting him in this newest chapter, however, the stage is being set for the former Inner’s first big battle in the series as Code begins fighting against Kawaki and Boruto as their two Karmas begin to resonate with one another.



Previously Kawaki was seen trying to plead with Code in an effort to somehow get Code to sacrifice him and leave the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village alone, but Chapter 63 of the series reveals that Code has no interest in doing that at all. He wants Kawaki for his current working pact with Eida, and still plans to use Boruto as the sacrifice for the Divine Tree and increase his own latent Otsutsuki power. The chapter then reveals that Boruto is just as lacking in ability against the former Inner as Kawaki was previously.

Code’s use of Karma is at a mastered level far more than Boruto does at the moment, and he even reveals he’s got lots of more tricks up his sleeve thanks to the way the seal boosts their powers from the Otsutsuki Clan’s past experiences. But this fight is far from over, however, as Code’s use of Karma and his strength have pushed Boruto to the point where he can only rely on his own Karma power as well. Meaning the next chapter is about to give us our first real clash between Boruto and Code!

