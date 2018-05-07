‘Naruto’ Will Extend ‘Boruto’s Chunin Exam Fights

Naruto fans were hyped when they found out Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would be moving to a new time slot, the same slot Naruto: Shippuden once had, in order to make the most out of the Chunin Exams.

Now that they have officially begun, fans had been wondering how long they were going to last. Thanks to a new set of Boruto spoilers, the anime will feature more Chunin Exam fights than fans have seen in the film.

The next episode of the series is Episode 57, which continues the team phase of the Chunin Exams but the episode schedule for May has the Exams lasting at least until Episode 61 as it breaks down each fight.

According to the schedule, the solo tournament begins with Episode 58, with Boruto fighting Shikadai in 59, Sarada versus The Hidden Sand’s Araya in 60, and Shinki being teased in Episode 61. Fans can’t wait to see the series play out the rest of the story of Boruto: Naruto the Movie. It’s definitely the biggest arc of the series to date.

In the film, Boruto then goes through a dilemma during the Chunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan.

The Ninja Tools play a major part of the arc covered in the film in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

Boruto: Naruto the Movie never expanded on these Chunin Exams trials as much as the film, as it was solely focused on Boruto and Naruto’s story later. This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series who wondered what would change in the adaptation.

For now, it seems that the result of this adaptation is that the new set of Chunin Exams will at least get the attention they deserve. It’s great news for fans who have been waiting for this arc since day one.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.