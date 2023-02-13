Naruto: Demon Slayer Star Joins Cast as Boruto's Newest Villain

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally returned to adapting the manga's canonical material in the anime, and a major star from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has joined the series as the anime's newest villain! The anime has been working its way through a string of original anime arcs for the past year or so, but the newest episode of the series finally moved the story forward in a significant way. Picking up from the end of the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, Boruto Uzumaki and the others are now going to have to deal with some dangerous new foes.

As the anime is now working its way through the Code Invasion arc from the manga release, this also means we're getting some very important introductions to the series as Code gets more allies. He's already dangerous enough in his own right thanks to his own Karma power, but the first episode of the arc fully introduces a brand new villain, Eida, voiced by Kana Hanazawa in the anime. The star took to Twitter shortly after the episode's premiere to celebrate the occasion with fans:

Who is Eida's Voice Actor?

Eida is voiced by Kana Hanazawa, who fans likely have seen in a number of other prominent anime franchises. She'll also be heard later this Spring with the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, as she provides the voice for the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, for the Swordsmith Village arc. But you can also hear her in the likes of series such as Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible (as the titular Nagisa Kubo), Ran in the Urusei Yatsura reboot and many more.

Eida plays a significant role in the Code Invasion arc, and she continues to be one of the more curious pieces of the larger puzzle in the manga's latest chapters. That means she is going to be sticking around for quite a while in the anime, and it will certainly be interesting to see how she fits into things when the anime returns to its original content following its adaptation of the Code Invasion arc.

