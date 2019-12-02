New Boruto Promo Teases Urashiki’s Terrifying Last Stand

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ fan-favorite time travel arc will soon be reaching its end, and that means that the final battle with Urashiki Otsutsuki will be fast approaching as well. With this anime-exclusive member of the Otsutsuki Clan, the sky was the limit in terms of what this villain could do. Not only did he have access to the various chakras of those he stole from such as Sasuke, but it was revealed that he also had a special Rinnegan that allowed him to look into the future. But this still wasn’t enough to take down Boruto, Naruto, and Jiraiya’s tag team.

The preview for the next episode of the series teases that things will be kicking into an even higher gear as Urashiki will be desperate enough to unlock a new form that includes a yellow Rinnegan much like his fellow Otsutsuki member, Momoshiki once used in his battle against Boruto.

Boruto Episode 135 Preview! The Final Fight! pic.twitter.com/7lq9triN4b — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) December 1, 2019

Episode 135 of the series is titled “The Last Battle: Urashiki” and sees Urashiki recover from his defeat at Boruto, Naruto, and Jiraiya’s hands. Urashiki has been defeated a number of times throughout the series thus far as the quick thinking of Boruto and others have used several different tactics to escape from him. But things look different this time around as he’s a lot more intense.

As a third eye begins to open in his forehead much like Momoshiki’s upgraded transformation, fans are suspecting that Urashiki’s new form is actually the new villain silhouette that Boruto was teasing before. There’s no clear indication of what Urashiki will transform into with this upgrade, but the looks of Boruto, Naruto, and Jiraiya’s faces seem to indicate that whatever his final form is it’s frightening to behold. Maybe now Urashiki will stop playing around and give it his all, so Boruto’s going to have to act fast if he wants to preserve his future.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.