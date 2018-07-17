‘Naruto’ Reveals Stunning New Fact About Kawaki

Naruto knows how to drop bombshells, and it seems Boruto has inherited the gift from its predecessor. Recently, the sequel put out its latest chapter, and the big update stunned fans with a revelation about Kawaki.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers below for Boruto‘s 25th chapter!

Boruto is back in action with a new chapter, and the meaty update had a lot for fans to unpack. The big chapter started with Kawaki challenging a lower member of Kara for his freedom, leaving Team 7 to watch in awe as Kawaki’s power was showcased.

In a surprising turn, the mysterious boy was almost beaten, but he used the seal he shares with Boruto to kill Garou in the end. However, the display of power seemingly exhausted the boy. Kawaki passed out shortly after confronting Boruto a second time, and it was there the Konoha team made a surprising discovery.

When Katasuke looked over Kawaki, the scientist made an alarming note. “As expected, this child’s body is not like an ordinary person,” the man said.

“Let me put it this way, I would dare say that it’s as if his existence itself is as a scientific ninja weapon.”

As it turns out, Kawaki is not what readers would call human. His body has been overhauled with never-before-seen science, and the result has turned Kawaki into an android of sorts. Now, Konoha will get the chance to learn more about the boy’s dark past as Team 7 plans to bring him back to the village, but it won’t take long for Kara to enact their plan to retake the young ninja.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

