Naruto Announces Premiere Date of New Boruto Arc

Naruto fans know what it is like to endure filler arc after filler arc. The same lesson is being taught in Boruto as the sequel anime has taken after its predecessor. The latest of these arcs has sat rather poorly with fans, but the story will not last forever.

As it turns out, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation is ready to kick off a new arc, and fans have learned when it will continue.

Recently, a set of new anime synopses went live, and a few of them targeted Boruto. One of the descriptions was about an upcoming episode debuting on August 18, and it details the start of a new arc.

Episode 120 will mark the start of a new arc for Boruto. The episode, which is titled “Heading Towards Sasuke”, follows Boruto Uzumaki as the kid searched for his long-gone mentor.

As the synopsis translated by Organic Dinosaur teases, the arc will see Boruto go on a chase after Sasuke once the kid learns the hero will be stopping by the Wind Country. The summary of episode 120 teases things will go wrong for Boruto as he tracks his mentor which prevents him from reaching the Wind Country. However, future episode titles have teased Boruto’s reunion with Shinki, so there is no doubt Gaara will show up before long. And with one episode hinting at the revival of Kinshiki, fans are already convinced this upcoming arc will be more interesting than the anime’s on-going arranged marriage arc.

