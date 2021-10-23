Naruto Cliffhanger Revives Boruto’s Otsutsuki Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations surprisingly revived Boruto Uzumaki’s Otsutsuki form with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the manga series! The manga has spent the past few months of chapters not only exploring the emotional fallout of the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, but has been setting the stage for the fight against the next major threats left over from Code and Kara’s remnants. Code had been taking his time in making his next move lest he take on a highly alert Hidden Leaf Village all at once, but Kawaki forced him to play his hand.

After Kawaki went rogue and has slipped out of the village thanks to the ability gained from the Otsutsuki to hide his chakra, he ended up playing right into Code’s hands as Code was able to finally attack Kawaki without the protection of the village. The previous chapter of the series kicked things up yet another notch with Boruto’s first meeting with Code, and now the newest chapter has taken things to yet an even higher level as a full Karma vs. Karma battle is getting ready to be unleashed. That means, a return of Boruto’s Otsutsuki self.

Chapter 63 of the series revealed just how much stronger Code is than both Boruto and Kawaki’s current selves can handle. Not only can Kawaki not fight back thanks to his lack of Karma, but Boruto himself is out of whack due to how much there’s still to learn about the Karma power itself. While Boruto’s been told that his body has been morphing into that of an Otsutsuki the longer Karma extracts in his body, according to Code, he might not be channeling all there is to the mark’s power.

It looks like that worry might be over soon, however, as Boruto’s full Karma form has kicked in towards the end of the chapter. It’s unclear as to whether or not Momoshiki has taken over his body once more, but he doesn’t quite have the horn so he could be tapping into Karma while still keeping his mind intact. Then again, this could all lead to an even bigger disaster with the next chapter, so what do you think of this Boruto form returning with the newest cliffhanger? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!