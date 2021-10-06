Boruto Reveals How Much Kawaki is Willing to Sacrifice for the Hidden Leaf

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed just how much Kawaki is willing to sacrifice for the survival of the Hidden Leaf Village with the newest chapter of the manga series! Now that the manga has finally gone beyond the transitional period exploring the fallout of the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, the stage has been properly set for the next major clash against Code as Kawaki has broken out on his own and gone rogue in order to confront the final remnant of Kara in the hopes of bargaining. While the previous chapter teased what Kawaki wanted from Code, the newest chapter really digs into it.

We have seen Kawaki struggling with the fact that he feels much weaker following his loss of Karma, and regrets not being able to help Naruto and the others as much as he could have before. All of this inner turmoil sees to have led him to acting out on his own. Instead of waiting for Code to make his move, Kawaki has taken the fight straight to Code. But rather than try and take him down on his own, Kawaki instead pleas on behalf of the Hidden Leaf Village and asks Code to take his life and spare the rest of the village. It just goes to show how much he’s willing to give for his new home.

The previous chapter of the series had teased that Kawaki’s obsession with Naruto has gone to such an intense level that Kawaki would be willing to harm himself if it meant saving his father figure, and Chapter 62 of the series demonstrates what that adoration actually looks like. Code attacks Kawaki outside of the village, and it’s here that Kawaki reveals that he knows Code is really only looking for Isshiki’s killers. Thus he says that he’s the only one who actually killed the Otsutsuki, and did it alone so that he would be the only one killed instead.

He believes he’s to blame for all that’s happened to the village, and is willing to give his life for it as a way to reconcile that fact. But Code immediately refuses because Kawaki’s part of a grander plan not only with Eida, but part of the grander plan of summoning a new Divine Tree and killing the entire world in the process anyway. So while Kawaki is willing to go this far for his new home, it’s not exactly going to be that easy getting what he wants. But what do you think of Kawaki trying to give his life for Konoha? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!