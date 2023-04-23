Naruto Reveals Boruto's Most Surprising Ally Yet

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is setting the final pieces in place for the timeskip fans have been teased about since the Naruto sequel first began, and the cliffhanger from the newest Boruto manga chapter has added an interesting new layer to all of this with one of Boruto Uzumaki's most surprising allies yet. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has announced that the manga will be taking a hiatus for the next several months while the team behind the series gets ready for the next major arc. With some of the set up seen in the latest entry, we're likely heading to that timeskip at last.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed that Eida's true power is an omniscience that makes others believe whatever version of reality that she desires, and it's explained in the newest chapter that as a result, Boruto's now seen as an enemy of the Hidden Leaf Village who killed Naruto. This was all due to Kawaki's requests of Eida to use her power to fabricate this story, and as a result, Eida's lost so much interest in Kawaki that she's willing to help Boruto for a while.

Who Is Boruto's Newest Ally?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 80 explains that Eida's power has truly gotten everyone in the Hidden Leaf village to believe that Kawaki is Naruto's true son. But Kawaki pushes this forward by telling her to tell everyone else that Naruto was killed by Boruto, and thus Eida agrees to this and moves forward with this narrative. Kawaki's done this so that no one can interfere with his killing of Boruto, but Eida notices that Sasuke has begun to work with Boruto (at Sarada's request, even if Sasuke is affected by Eida's power).

Eida approaches Boruto and Sasuke on the outskirts of the village and actually apologizes to Boruto for everything that's happened. She explains that she only wanted to help Kawaki, but never imagined that it would turn into like the current situation. Boruto tells her this is just an aspect of her own power activating to fulfill her desires, but isn't super hurt by it. Eida's surprised at just how well Boruto's handling things, and because she sees Kawaki like more of a coward thanks to what's happening, Eida ultimately decides to help Boruto.

Because she feels it's her fault and she's looking at Boruto in this new way, she agrees to not use her powers to look for where Boruto and Sasuke until Boruto's back in the village. This gives them ample time to escape the village, and importantly, for Boruto to train enough to come back and fix things.