Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Release Date Revealed

Earlier this year, publisher Bandai Namco announced that a new Naruto game was in the works for later this year. Now, the release date for Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections has been confirmed as November 16 in Japan and November 17 everywhere else. Alongside the release date announcement, Bandai Namco announced all of the different editions players will be able to pick up, including several Collector's Editions full of physical goodies if they're willing to shell out extra money. Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms when it launches.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections launches with several different editions. Of course, there will be both physical and digital Standard Editions, but there are also four different special editions. The Digital Deluxe Edition will run $84.99 and includes several extra costumes and the DLC season pass. Meanwhile, the Digital Ultimate Edition includes all of that and an extra Costume & Accessory Pack for $94.999. On the physical side, players can grab the Collector's Edition for $139.99, which includes two figurines, a steelbook, and a special artwork insert. Finally, the Premium Collector's Edition costs $199.99 and includes everything above along with an exclusive scroll and collectible cards.

Get ready for action! NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS launches November 17, 2023!



Choose from over 130 playable ninjas, including the menacing newcomers to the STORM series Delta, Boro, and Koji Kashin.



Pre-order now! https://t.co/B3X1kwGgOM pic.twitter.com/fItJCjXCK5 — Naruto Video Games (@Narutovideogame) August 21, 2023

As far as the actual game goes, the latest installment in the Storm series "features the largest roster" in the series history and, like the games before it, brings the ninja battles fans know and love into the action fighting genre. That means 3v3 team-based combat in an art style that would fit in well with the anime. This entry also includes a re-cut of the story of Naruto and Sasuke alongside "an additional original story." The latest trailer (which you can see above) features three new playable fighters from the Kara Society: Boro, Delta, and Koji Kashin. As mentioned, those three are only a small sampling of the massive roster fans will soon have at their fingertips.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections launches worldwide on November 17. Pre-orders are currently available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the option will soon go live for Nintendo Switch and PC.