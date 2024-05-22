Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up a Team 10 Death

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is heating up with the second major arc of its time skip, and the newest chapter of the manga is setting up for a massive death for Team 10! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been heating up ever since the series fully established the new status quo for the Hidden Leaf Village following the three year time skip from the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. But as the manga readies for this next arc to come, it's already put a member of Team 10 in the crosshairs with a fatal wound in the newest chapter of the series.

The previous chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex saw the Ten Tails fighters suddenly make their way into the Hidden Leaf Village after something had caught their attention. While they previously revealed thought this to be Naruto Uzumaki, it was actually revealed that the one they were looking for was Himawari Uzumaki. It's because it turned out that the Nine-Tailed Fox had not only come back to life, but Kurama was now within her body for some reason that he can't quite explain either. This was only the start of the troubles for Himawari and Team 10.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex – Is Inojin Going to Die?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 sees Team 10 trying to escape with Himawari, but they are brought down with ease from one of the Ten Tailed fighters who has taken an interest in Himawari. As this new villain approached the team, Himawari was struggling to get Kurama to wake up within her to use his power. In trying to do so, Himawari jumps at the villain with a kick only for him to catch her and break her leg without much trouble.

Inojin Yamanaka then tries to launch a painting jutsu only for it to be wiped out completely. When Inojin refuses to back down, the Ten-Tails summons a tree that pierces through Inojin's chest. It's unclear as to whether or not this will kill the young ninja, but it's such a massive wound that Inojin would likely not make it out of the attack okay. But the chapter comes to an end with Himawari activating her own Nine-Tails form, so we'll soon see how it all shakes out in this very intense situation from this point forward in the coming chapters.