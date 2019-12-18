Naruto Fans Sound Off on Boruto’s Time Travel Arc Finale

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest episode has finally put a cap on the 20th Anniversary time travel arc celebrating the entirety of the Naruto franchise as a whole. The Boruto series has been divisive for the most part as Naruto fans have been divisive over the series’ filler arc, but it seems that the time travel story has been universally praised for its nostalgia and surprising amount of character growth for both Boruto and Sasuke. But what are fans thinking of this new arc now that it has officially come to an end and things have returned to normal?

Reactions to the time travel arc’s end have been relatively mixed overall as fans can’t quite decide how to feel now that it’s all said and done. While some fans love that the arc came to a conclusion that emotionally resonated with both Boruto and Sasuke, and could potentially change how they move forward in the series, some are sad that it’s over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to see what fans are saying about the finale of the time travel arc, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Prefer the series adapt the manga now? Would you want more time travel stories?

Our Boy Sasuke is Growing Up…

I thought the time travel arc was only about Boruto meeting his young dad in the past and knowing more abt him (funny I’ve said before that I couldn’t take this arc seriously) but who knows that it’d also involve Sasuke deepening his bond with his family particularly his wife😭 — fanfan (@ytamanotwt) December 15, 2019

“Heartwarming and Touching”

The finale for the Time Travel Arc in BORUTO NNG was honestly reaally heartwarming and touching.



It showed great character development in Boruto acknowledging Naruto as amazing and seeking him out to eat lunch together, and in Sasuke’s genuine smile from protecting everyone. pic.twitter.com/5xZZtrlhsA — ❄️ Gokuto 🎄 (@Sonzumaki) December 16, 2019

“It’s Time to Drop Boruto Again”

Now that the time travel arc is done, it’s time to drop Boruto again. I’ll probably pick it up again when it starts being cannon 🤷🏼‍♂️.



Watching Naruto visit the grave was something I was not prepared for😫 pic.twitter.com/bpGmMnsiIa — Chuubakka (@ChewbakkaSenpai) December 16, 2019

“A Real Nice Ending”

A real nice ending to the time travel arc. The rooftop scene was hilarious, usuratonkachi, ss warmed my heart, and some father-son moments too. #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/Sp2LOJzYnJ — aly (@chidoroki) December 15, 2019

“Now All We Need is Boruto Taking His Dad to Thunder Burger”

That was such a good wrap up to the Time Travel Arc. I love the moments when Naruto and Boruto can eat ramen together. Now all we need is Boruto taking his dad to Thunder Burger. #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/ipNxadHFqw — Travis Bohanan ➡ KH3 Re:Mind 🗝 (@Shaggy_PacMan) December 15, 2019

“Farewell, Urashiki”

“Not as Amazing From What I Was Expecting”

The latest time travel arc was pretty good, but not as amazing from what I was expecting. At least, we get to see Jiraiya one last time before the arc ended. Overall, it was a fun watch and I hope that the show goes to its darker roots. 🍃 #Boruto #Naruto20th pic.twitter.com/zDXwYMfgCC — William Ruiz (@ChillaxedLatino) December 16, 2019

Anything Could Happen Now