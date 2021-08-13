Naruto Cosplay Slithers With The Snake Ninja Orochimaru

✖

For a time, no bigger villain threatened the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha than the snake ninja Orochimaru, but the times have changed over the years for Naruto, Boruto, and the other warriors of the ninja world, and now the former villain has been working with the heroes on several missions. Orochimaru's offspring, Mitsuki, has also lent a serious helping hand to Konoha as a part of the new Team 7, and one fan has done a fantastic job of bringing the former villain to life with some stunning Orochimaru Cosplay.

Orochimaru himself hasn't had a big role to play during the Vessel Arc, the latest storyline of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generation series that sees Naruto, Boruto, Kawaki, and their friends battling to take down the Kara Organization, but a recent episode of the anime sees that Orochimaru isn't thought of as a villain any longer, but is instead seen as something of a hero. With a number of Hidden Leaf kids looking to get Orochimaru's autograph on their trading cards, it seems as though the many sins of this snake ninja's past have been forgotten and he has left behind his villainous ways but has continued to conduct experiments all the same.

Instagram Cosplayer Luis Apache Cod shared this impressive take on the former villain of Naruto, who has become a fundamental part of the Hidden Leaf Village over the years following the many atrocities he committed during the early segments of the series created by Masashi Kishimoto:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍥Pachecod🍥 (@luisapachecod)

In the latest episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Boruto and Team 7 matched their strength against the cult leader Boro in an attempt to save the Seventh Hokage from the clutches of Kara and its leader Jigen. With an anime-only arc beginning that will focus on Sai and Konohamaru going undercover in order to learn more about Boro's cult, there is an opportunity for Orochimaru to appear if the story ventures to the right places.

What do you think of this take on the former villain of the Naruto franchise? Do you think we'll see Orochimaru return at some point to battle Kara alongside Boruto and his friends? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.