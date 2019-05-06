‘Naruto’ Creator’s Next Series Confirms Release Schedule

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto officially came to an end in 2014 after 15 long years of serialization, and fans have been anxiously waiting to see what comes next from the famous creator. Though Kishimoto has contributed to the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans have been wanting to find out just what kind of new world Kishimoto would cook up next. Luckily, fans will get to see his next project soon.

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed that Masashi Kishimoto’s next series Samurai 8: Hachimaruden, is confirmed to launch some time in May (via ANN) and will share a special preview for the new series in the April 27th issue of the magazine.

Details have been kept under wraps for Samurai 8: Hachimaruden, but it has been confirmed the series will be written by Masashi Kishimoto with former assistant to Kishimoto Akira Okubo handling the illustrations. The special preview for the series will be four pages long with three black and white pages and one in full color. This series will be Shonen Jump’s first new serialization in the Reiwa era, which will officially kick in on May 13th for the magazine.

There’s no confirmation that the series will debut in this issue, but with a May release window it won’t be too far off. Fans got their first look at Kishimoto’s new series late last year with a teaser trailer and a few images from the new series. Kishimoto himself shared his excitement for the new project with fans, “I like Japanese-styled things: I’m thrilled about the culture and decor. I like sci-fi things too. I’m excited for this gimmick and it’s [sic] creation. Since I like both things, I’ve decided to mix them together to depict this work. I’ll work as hard as possible to make it even more interesting than the Naruto series!”

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

