Naruto Fans Spot Clever Ties Between Akatsuki and Gundam

The Akatsuki were one of the deadliest threats that Konoha faced during the franchise of Naruto, with the band of rogue ninjas harboring the likes of Itachi Uchiha, Pain, and Obito to name a few of the handful of villainous rogues. Now, one particular member of the group that was looking to change the world by harnessing the power of the tailed beasts has been found to have a clever connection to one of the most legendary mech franchises in the world, Mobile Suit: Gundam! What connects the villainous Kakuzu to the world of the Earth Federation?

Twitter User Danbito discovered the unique connection between the Akatsuki member and the mech suit of MS-09B from the Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise, proving that the world of ninjutsu has managed to tie into a world that doesn’t focus on chakra, but rather on technology:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#DailyNarutoTrivia 354 – Kakuzu’s techniques have a theme of referencing mechs from popular series Mobile Suit Gundam. For instance, his jutsu Earth Release: Earth Spear (romanized as Doton: Domu) comes from the model MS-09B Dom mecha. pic.twitter.com/h5bOG4YODa — Dan’s Naruto Facts (@danbito_) January 8, 2020

It’s amazing to see how this one half of the “Zombie Duo” from the Akatsuki is able to connect his earth bound abilities to that of a mech suit from Gundam and we’re anxious to see if old anime crossovers such as this continue to be discovered in the Naruto franchise!

What do you think of the connection between Naruto and Gundam? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Konoha, and the Earth Federation!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.