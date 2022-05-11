Naruto x Jordan Collab Drops Its First Sneakers: Buy Now

✖

The time has come, Naruto fans! If you haven't heard by now, the anime made headlines this month as news surfaced about its latest deal with Nike. After all, a Naruto x Jordan has been requested for years, and Nike confirmed it would make that dream a reality this summer. And now, the collection's first pair of sneakers have dropped.

As you can see here, the first pair of Zion 1 SP sneakers from the Naruto collaboration are live on Nike's website. You can snag a pair for yourself at $130 USD. Right now, a slew of sizes are sold out, but you can find them secondhand at a mark-up (of course) if you've missed out on your size.

(Photo: Nike)

"Pairing a down-to-earth persona with out-of-this-world athleticism, Zion brings his best to the game-and he's got footwear to match. His shoes are light, stable and strong, with a durable outsole that grips the court. Meanwhile, Air cushioning provides the plush underfoot comfort and rapid responsiveness you know and love," Nike describes the sneakers on its website.

These sneakers are the first to drop from the Naruto x Jordan collection, but there are more to come. May 18th will mark the release of the rest of the collaboration. Naruto x Jordan will debut color ways inspired by Madara Uchiha and Kurama in the wake of this Sage of Six Path design. A special pair of promo shoes inspired by the anime's Jounin uniform are also going to join the collection, but Nike has not set a street date for the shoes just yet.

Will you nab a pair of these Naruto kicks? Or are you waiting for the rest of the Nike collaboration to go live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.