When Does the Naruto x Jordan Collab Drop?

Naruto made headlines earlier this season when Nike confirmed it was working on a collaboration with the anime. The brand's Jordan collection swept the Internet as anime fans and sneakerheads lost their collective cool over the line. Of course, fans are now curious when the Naruto x Jordan collab will drop, and it turns out there are two dates netizens need to keep in mind.

According to Modern Noteriety (via Siliconera), two street dates have been marked down for Naruto's Jordan collection. The first is on May 11th while the second is May 18th. The collaboration will release the majority of its pieces on the first date before two pairs of shoes follow up a week later.

(Photo: Nike / Shueisha)

The report reveals the Sage of Sixth Path sneakers will be available for purchase on May 11th both online and in select stores. This colorway will cost $130 USD along with the rest, and it is based on Zion Williamson's titular sneakers. May 11th will also mark the release of this line's clothing including shirts and hoodies.

As for May 18th, this date will see the collection's Madara colorway go live alongside its Nine-Tails colorway. The collection includes one other pair of sneakers, and it comes courtesy of the Jordan Air 200E. These Naruto sneakers come with a Jounin colorway including forest green and navy accents. At this time, these promo shoes have no release date set, but fans expect them to drop this summer.

As you can imagine, these sneakers are already a must-have for fans, so Naruto collectors will want to nab a pair as soon as possible. The secondhand market for sneakers is a beast to navigate and costly to boot. If you can snag one of these sneakers at a retail price, consider yourself lucky!

Do you want to add any of these shoes to your wardrobe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.