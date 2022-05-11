Sailor Moon May Be Getting an Official Vans Collection

✖

Sailor Moon has been around for decades now, and fans still cannot get enough of the magical series. Usagi and her gang of Sailor Scouts have inspired millions of fans around the world by now. Of course, this means the anime has no trouble at all peddling merchandise, and a new rumor suggests Vans is preparing a collaboration with the series.

The rumor comes from Twitter as one of Sailor Moon's largest fan-pages shared pictures of shoes from the could-be line. As you can see below, the sneakers appear to come from Vans' skateboarding line, and three different color ways can be found.

My husband called to tell me the Vans Sailor Moon shoes are from the skateboarding line.



This model in particular is called "The Lizzie" and she's a female pro skateboarder and that's her signature on the tongue.



Pop Cush is Van's exclusive skateboarding insole. pic.twitter.com/XLKyjp29D9 — Sailor Moon News 💎 (@Ochibawolf) May 2, 2022

As you can see, the shoes driving the most buzz are those featuring manga panels from Sailor Moon. There is a high-top version with a white base and black laces while the low-top color way swaps those colors around. The latter pair also feature Japanese on the side of the shoes' soles, and the white sneakers seem to have a pink-red bottom.

At this point, Vans has not made an official announcement about this rumored Sailor Moon collection, and Toei Animation is keeping quiet as well. However, this would be far from the first time Vans has teamed up with an anime. In the past, the brand teamed up with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to create a limited run of Golden Wind sneakers. And now, fans are hoping Usagi will get the same treatment from the iconic shoe brand.

What do you think about this latest collaboration rumor? Would you shell out cash for some Sailor Moon kicks? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.