Naruto's New Manga Confirms American Release

Have you heard the news? Naruto is making a comeback this month, and we have the team at Shueisha to thank. As part of the franchise's 20th anniversary, Naruto held a poll this year that ended up gifting Minato Namikaze a special manga. Now, the one-shot is about to drop, and we have learned the story is going to be released in the United States.

Yes, the news is legit. Shueisha has confirmed the upcoming Naruto manga is going to be released in English at the same time the Japanese release drops. So if you want to binge the one-shot, it will be released this coming weekend.

According to the publisher, Naruto Gaiden: Uzumaki no Nakamura no Tsumujikaze will be released on Manga Plus in English. The upcoming special will have 55 pages to binge, and it will be all about Minato. Based on its cover art, this Naruto manga will detail parts of Minato's life as a young adult, so we should get to see how the Fourth Homage earned his title.

Of course, Minato was gifted this manga by Akira Toriyama after a global poll. Naruto hosted an international event earlier this year, and it asked for fans to vote for their favorite Naruto figure they'd like to appear in a new manga. Minato won first place while other characters like Shisui and Kakashi followed. Now, we are just days out from Naruto's new manga dropping, and readers can rest assured it will debut stateside in time with its Japanese premiere.

If you are not caught up with Naruto, you can most definitely binge this side story to see what it is all about. However, if you wish to start from the beginning, Naruto is available on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. For those who want more details on Naruto, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

