Naruto Creator Tackles Obscure Dragon Ball Character in Throwback Art

During the shuffle of energy blasts, Saiyan Gods, Tournaments of Power, and everything in between in the Dragon Ball franchise, sometimes the early beginnings of the series can be forgotten. Luckily, the creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto, managed to give us a refresher by adding a sketch to the Dragon Ball 30th Anniversary History Book. The Pirate Robot, who appeared early on during Goku and Bulma’s quest to find the Dragon Balls, was a part of the General Blue saga which introduced the nefarious machinations of the Red Ribbon Army.

Twitter User GovetaXV shared the amazing sketch that takes the horrifying looking robot from the first Dragon Ball series, looking like something out of the Alien franchise versus a character that we’d normally see threatening Goku and company:

Something “Dragon Ball” drawn by Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto Manga Writer and Illustrator) for Dragon Ball 30th Anniversary Super History Book : 2016 pic.twitter.com/nFDeEE5Spq — GovetaXV🐉 (Pretty Sarcastic) (@GovetaXV) October 3, 2019

The Red Ribbon Army had somewhat humble beginnings for a psychotic organization bent on world domination, mostly creating robots and struggling with a young Saiyan whose power level had to be under 100 at the time. Though as you may know, the Army was responsible for Dr. Gero’s hatred of Son Goku, which led to him creating the terrifyingly powerful Androids 16-18, but the biological nightmare that was Cell.

What do you think of this amazing Dragon Ball sketch from the creator of Naruto? What other obscure Dragon Ball characters would you like to see brought back into the spotlight? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and weird Dragon Ball characters!

