‘Naruto’ Creator’s New Series Release Date Surfaces

It has been quite some time since Masashi Kishimoto put out some new content for fans. Sure, the artist has provided assistance to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations since it went live, but the creator has kept a low profile since he ended his run on Naruto. However, it seems that is all about to change.

After all, Kishimoto told fans more than a year ago he’s got a new series in store, and it turns out it will be going live sooner rather than later.

Recently, social media was flooded with reports about Kishimoto’s new series Samurai 8. The genre-bent title will blend sci-fi with samurai flair, and a surfaced promo from Weekly Shonen Jump seems to be teasing the new series’ publication.

According to translators, the promo above seems to suggest Samurai 8 will begin publication on May 13. Other readers who claim to have seen the full ad hedge that date and say the manga is slated to debut at some point in May. For now, the report will remain unofficial until word gets confirmed by Shueisha, but readers are excited to see Kishimoto come back into play.

As for what Samurai 8 is about, details about the manga are being kept real quiet. Last year, fans got a first-look at the title when Kishimoto released a trailer and still images from the new series. The artist also teased fans about what they can expect from the manga, and you can read up on his words below:

“I like Japanese-styled things: I’m thrilled about the culture and decor. I like sci-fi things too. I’m excited for this gimmick and it’s [sic] creation. Since I like both things, I’ve decided to mix them together to depict this work,” the artist shared.

“I’ll work as hard as possible to make it even more interesting than the Naruto series!”

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

