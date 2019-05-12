Coach Highlights Michael B. Jordan, Naruto In Post-Met Gala Promo

The Met Gala might be long over, but it seems the team at Coach has yet to forget. After all, the brand helped ring in the event with the help of Michael B. Jordan, and Coach is carrying on that promo with help from Naruto.

Over on Twitter, Coach posted a photo of Jordan following the Met Gala, and the well-known anime fan is indulging in a bit of Naruto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Met Gala is over but Coach x MBJ isn’t. To be continued,” the post reads.

As you can see above, the post shows Jordan in the suit he wore to the Met Gala. The black, pressed piece looks rather sleek with its sequined sleeves. However, Jordan seems far more interested in the volume of Naruto before him.

While some were quick to question whether Coach was making some Naruto threads for Jordan, the post’s tags seem to refer to the actor and his ongoing deal with Coach. The star is one of the faces of Coach, but that doesn’t mean the luxury brand is ignoring Naruto and its fashion trends. The leather company may not be eager to make a full-on orange jumpsuit for Jordan, but there’s nothing wrong with some high-end ninja accessories should the star be in the market for some.

So, do you think Coach may be planning a Naruto-themed threads for Jordan? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!