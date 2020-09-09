Funimation Strikes Deal with Viz Media to Stream More Anime

✖

Funimation Entertainment has been making a bid to become one of the bigger streaming services when it comes to anime, and it seems as if the company is taking a big step in their quest by partnering with Viz Media to unleash some new series onto their platform. The Viz Media anime series, which will begin streaming on Funimation beginning on September 22nd, will include the following: Terra Formars, Terra Formars Revenge, Coppelion, Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet, and Megalobox.

These anime series from Viz Media will be in good company on the streaming platform for Funimation, with the likes of Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, Sailor Moon, and Berserk having recently been brought to the channel thanks to the two companies' partnership. On top of these series, franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Sword Art Online have been stalwarts to the streaming service that have helped propel Funimation in the game of anime streaming. These new series that plan to launch later this month are far from the only additions to Funimation's catalog that are planned, with the press release hinting that there are more big titles on the way thanks in part to this partnership.

(Photo: TMS/3xCube)

The CEO of Funimation Global Group, Colin Decker, shared his thoughts on the partnership with Viz Media:

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with VIZ Media in bringing even more great anime to Funimation, bringing this catalog to our subscribers is a win for anime fans everywhere!”

Funimation has really hit the ground floor running with their collection of anime as their streaming service "offers a growing catalog of over 700 anime series and 13,000+ hours of content available on 15 platforms and in 47 countries". As they continue to acquire new licenses, the company that was once primarily known for bringing the Dragon Ball Z franchise to the West has definitely made a name for itself within the medium of anime.

Viz Media is one of the biggest distributors of manga around the world, also responsible for a number of licensed anime series varying from Pokemon, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Inuyasha, Sailor Moon, and too many others to count. Needless to say, this partnership should definitely turn some heads in the world of anime.

What title are you most excited to drop on Funimation thanks to their partnership with Viz Media? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!