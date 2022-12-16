Naruto Announces New Anime With Sasuke, Sakura

Over the decades of the ninja Shonen series known as Naruto, the two supporting characters in the life of the Seventh Hokage, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno haven't always seen eye-to-eye. With the latter having a crush on the final member of the Uchiha Clan since the start of the series, the events of Shippuden would Sasuke set out on a path of revenge against his brother Itachi, with the two eventually starting a family following the fight against the Kara Organization. Now, the pair's spin-off manga series is set to get an anime adaptation.

Sasuke's Story, the spin-off series that began as a novel and then became popular enough to receive a manga adaptation which is currently releasing new chapters to this day, documented an adventure that saw the last Uchiha and Sakura setting forth to save Naruto's life as a mysterious illness has befallen the Seventh Hokage. With recent events in Boruto's manga seeing Sasuke lose an eye in the fight against Kara, the Uchiha will clearly remain a big part of future battles, acting as both Boruto's mentor and one of the most powerful ninjas currently residing in the Hidden Leaf Village.

Sasuke And Sakura Style

The new anime episodes will begin in January via an episode titled "Sasuke Retsuden – Secret Basement", with the series hitting the small screen much like "Konoha Shinden: Steam Ninja Scrolls" had done which took the opportunity to focus on Kakashi and Mighty Guy as they attempted to discover a hot spring that would cure the latter's injuries he attained in his fight against Madara Uchiha:

SASUKE RETSUDEN ANIME ARC 2023 PROVISIONAL EPISODE TITLES:



• Episode 284: Sasuke Retsuden・Secret Basement (サスケ烈伝・地下室の秘密) [1/22]



• Episode 285: Sasuke Retsuden・Sky Descending to Earth (サスケ烈伝・地に降りし空) [1/29] pic.twitter.com/Ht7dnMZ1xW — Abdul_Zol2 (@Abdul_S172) December 15, 2022

The official description of Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and The Heavenly Stardust reads as such, for those who haven't yet dived into this tale that takes place between the end of Naruto: Shippuden and the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations:

"Uchiha Sasuke heads for an astronomical observatory, far from the Land of Fire. There, he syncs up with Sakura, and together they dive into an undercover investigation in search of traces of the Sage of Six Paths! They discover a plan that goes beyond life and death, and a battle that will test this husband-and-wife team till death do they part."

If you haven't had the opportunity to read this new spin-off manga series, you can read the available chapters on Viz Media's official website, which you can access at this link.