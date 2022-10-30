Naruto Promo Kicks Off New Boruto Arc With Sasuke: Watch

Naruto has been busy this fall thanks to its 20th anniversary, and as we know, the celebrations are ongoing. So far, the manga has launched two spin-offs this month, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has its own gifts to share. For one, the anime is about to drop a new arc, and its first promo with Sasuke is here at last.

As you can see above, Boruto is preparing to launch a new arc in episode 274. The episode, which is titled "A Flightless Hawk", will bring Sasuke back to the screen. The Uchiha seems to have a new mission on hand, and he plans on seeing the task through with Boruto.

Boruto Epsiode 274 Preview [English Sub]



Title: ‘A Flightless Hawk’ (11/6) pic.twitter.com/4GisdkDQJC — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 30, 2022

What to Expect From Boruto

If you have checked out the episode preview, you will know a bit about this new arc. Sasuke is on the hunt for a legendary hawk that can travel abnormal distances. With Boruto at hand, the pair are on the hunt, but their search will not be easy. The promo introduces some new faces who look sinister enough as is. And if they try to get in Sasuke's way, well – we know what the Uchiha is capable of.

READ MORE: Naruto's New Manga Spin-Off is Now Online | Naruto: Where Do the Akatsuki Rank Amongst Shonen's Best Villains? | Naruto Prompts Speculation Over Mysterious Teaser

If you are not caught up with Boruto, you can find the anime streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. Fans should be able to jump into this anime-original arc with ease so long as they are caught up with the show's manga arcs. And of course, you can read the entire manga on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app if you need to refresh your memory.

What do you think about this new Boruto arc? Do you think this story will be worth tuning into? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.