Get A Look At This Official Naruto Hotel Room

Have you ever watched Naruto or Boruto and wished that you could be a citizen of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha? Well at the end of this month, you’re going to get your chance as a hotel in Fujiyoshida City will have Naruto themed attractions and hotel rooms for guests to enjoy. In this hotel, you’ll be able to ride a Naruto themed attraction where passengers in a moving car will be able to assist the ninja of Konoha by shooting threats from their seats. Guests will also be able to acquire special merchandise and Naruto themed food such as the popular ramen dish that the young jinchuuriki guzzles down on the regular.

The Official Account for the franchise, Naruto To Boruto, shared the information about the hotel which opens on July 26th of this month, promising fans an experience that is sure to scratch their “ninja itch”:

The Naruto themed hotel will include not just the features listed above, but a slew of ninja related attractions that true fans can check out at their leisure. The attractions include a 180 degree theater that summarizes the Naruto series, a photo studio, arcade game, and other that will be a part of the festivities laid out at the Highland Resort Hotel and Spa. Also, some trains running throughout the city will have images from both Naruto and Boruto wrapped on the sides of the metro locomotives.

Naruto has visited a lot of hotels and spas in his time, with his missions requiring him to step outside of the boundaries of Konoha and staying in other cities or villages. With each locale rooted deep in Japanese culture, one of the biggest trips that Naruto took in his youth was with his second mentor, Jiraiya. The pair attempted to find a new Hokage for Konoha following the Third Hokage’s death in the form of Tsunade, with this trip allowing Naruto to learn what is possibly his most powerful technique in the form of the Rasengan.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.