Original Naruto Episodes to Get First Blu-ray Shortly

Naruto as a Shonen series is one of the most popular anime in the world today, continuing the journey of the ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but the franchise is once again diving back into the first stories of the anime with this upcoming Blu-Ray release. Marking the first time that the opening Naruto episodes will be on Blu-Ray, having been released on DVD years back and currently found streaming on a number of different platforms, fans will have the opportunity to own the first twenty seven episodes.

Naruto was recently added to the streaming platform of Funimation, having already been made available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu previously, showing that the longevity and popularity of the series makes it a worthy anime addition to a number of different streaming services. These first twenty seven episodes not only introduced us to the likes of Naruto, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura, and Kakashi, but also gave us a look into the ninja world that would become one of the most popular in the world of anime today. Following along with the formation of Team 7 and the early battles of the Chunin Exams, we're crossing our fingers that this is only the opening salvo of Blu-Ray releases for the first Naruto anime!

Viz Media shared the news using their Official Twitter Account that the first twenty seven episodes of Naruto would be making their way to Blu-Ray for the first time, giving fans the opportunity to relive the earliest adventures of Team 7 during their childhoods as they strive to become the best ninjas they can be:

Believe it! Naruto, Set 1 comes to Blu-ray on November 3, 2020! Includes:

🍥 The first 27-episodes of Naruto!

🍥 An exclusive interview with @maileflanagan, the voice of Naruto! pic.twitter.com/Sj26Bn6NbI — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 16, 2020

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues the story of Konoha by following the son of Boruto, having already landed on Blu-Ray long before these original episodes of the series found their way onto this form of physical media. As the series continues, we get to see the characters we once knew as children later in their lives, dealing with a whole new set of problems!

Will you be picking up these original episodes of Naruto on Blu-Ray?