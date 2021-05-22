Naruto Reveals the Dark Truth About Boruto's Karma

✖

Naruto revealed a dark truth Boruto Uzumaki is harboring about his Karma Seal in the newest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! Boruto's Karma Seal has been one of the most intriguing mysteries of the series as a whole ever since we saw how he and Kawaki eventually use this power to fight one another years in the future. Ever since Boruto actually got the Karma mark following the fight with Momoshiki, the intrigue has only increased the more we learn about Karma's true purpose and danger it poses to Boruto's body.

It was previously revealed that Momoshiki has essentially taken over much of Boruto's body at this point due to the spreading of the Karma seal, and it's becoming increasingly unlikely that it could be removed safely before Momoshiki takes over completely. There was a small bit of hope in a special medication Amado has made that can slow its takeover, but it carries death as a significant potential side effect. As for Boruto, death doesn't scare him much at this point as he reveals he's fully accepted his potential fate.

Chapter 58 begins with Naruto giving Boruto the medication that Amado had told him about in the previous chapter. Naruto tells Boruto that it might supress the spread of Karma, but it also comes with unknown side effects that could even bring about his death. Though Boruto is curious, he ultimately does not give taking the medication a second thought as he quickly downs one of the pills.

Naruto is shocked because he wanted his son to take his time and consider his options, but it's here he learns his son has been harboring a secret darkness. Boruto mentions how it might take someone to find their resolve just in case, but as for himself, he's been preparing for the worst for quite some time. He was able to decide quickly because his mind's already been made up about Karma.

This reveal shows Boruto is ready to give up his life if and even when the time comes for it. He knows someone like his dad might hesitate, but Boruto has been preparing for a potential death probably as far back as finding out what Karma really was for in the first place. But what did you think of this Boruto reveal?

