Naruto Fans Spot An Important Detail In Famous Itachi Scene

Sasuke Uchiha had a rough life. While surrounded by friends in the Hidden Leaf village of Konoha, his family and clan was wiped out by his own brother. While his brother, Itachi, had his own reasons for eliminating those close to him, his love of Sasuke never diminished. Even with the original Naruto and Naruto Shippuden series ending to give way to the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans are still finding new details about the series that were secret at first glance.

Reddit User SuperiorZucchini noted that during the final battle between the last two brothers of the Uchiha clan, Itachi gives his brother a send off with the little used word “Aishiteru”:

As noted, the word “Aishiteru” demonstrates the “highest level of affection” and is “rarely used” so you know it’s a big deal when Itachi uses this as his final words to his brother.

The story of the Uchiha clan was a tragic one, with Sasuke sacrificing nearly everything to get bloody revenge against his brother. Taking up residence with one of the villains of the series, Orochimaru, in order to gain strength, Sasuke’s transition from villain to anti-hero bridged the time gap between Naruto and its sequel Shippuden.

After killing the Uchiha clan, Itachi joined the ranks of the villainous Akatsuki, a band of rogue ninjas hoping to rule the world by taking control of the tailed beasts inside several ninjas around the world, including Naruto’s nine-tailed fox spirit living inside him. Itachi fought a final battle against his brother where he fell to Sasuke’s growing strength but managed to give his brother a final heartfelt goodbye.

Sasuke lives on after his brother’s death, acting as a secret ninja to the village of Konoha while simultaneously training Naruto’s son, Boruto, to face new challenges in their conflict laden world.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.