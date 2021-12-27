Naruto Rings in the Holidays With Official Sasuke x Sakura Art

The Naruto franchise is ringing in the holidays with official new anime art highlighting the fan favorite Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno pairing! Masashi Kishimoto’s original manga series will soon be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its anime adaptation next year, and over the two decades fans have seen how each of the young ninja have grown up with one another. The sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, then takes this a step further and reveals which ninja have gone on to form relationships and families of their own. This confirmation is why fans love seeing pairings like Sasuke and Sakura.

These full confirmations of fan favorite relationships and pairings are rare in anime and manga, and that’s why fans have come to love the Sasuke and Sakura pairing over the years as well. The two of them had struggled quite a bit to get to the same level of understanding amidst all of the war and strife in that original series, but now they have a happy family together with their daughter Sarada, who’s going on to all kinds of success of her own. Now this happy family is the focus on the special holiday illustration for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! You can check it out below:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be helping the Naruto franchise celebrate its upcoming 20th Anniversary. First kicking off in Japan in October 2002, Naruto debuted a new logo and special trailer to commemorate the start of the anime during a special presentation at Jump Festa 2022. It’s yet to be revealed what kind of plans there are for the full celebration of such a milestone anniversary just yet, so fans will be keeping a close eye to see what’s next for the Uchiha family heading into such a pivotal year for the anime.

Recent episodes have seen Sarada Uchiha grow into more of a full fledged shinobi of her own with her recent promotion to the Chunin rank, and it’s clear that she and her family will be involved in some more things to come with the rest of the anime as it heads into the future. The manga’s still forging its next major arc, so that means there’s all kinds of room for the anime to explore this fan favorite family! What do you think of this holiday art for the Naruto anime this year? What are you hoping to see from the Uchiha next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!